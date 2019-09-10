CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Equipment & Components company, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CIRCOR International Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CIRCOR International Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CIRCOR International Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International Inc. 0.00% -4.80% -1.50% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CIRCOR International Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International Inc. N/A 37 0.00 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.14 2.59

With consensus target price of $40.5, CIRCOR International Inc. has a potential upside of 10.72%. The potential upside of the rivals is 25.45%. CIRCOR International Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CIRCOR International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIRCOR International Inc. -3.43% -17.39% 12.63% 39.19% -11.81% 78.4% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year CIRCOR International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

CIRCOR International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, CIRCOR International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. CIRCOR International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CIRCOR International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

CIRCOR International Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Competitively, CIRCOR International Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CIRCOR International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CIRCOR International Inc.’s competitors beat CIRCOR International Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers, liquid level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies through direct sales, sales representatives, distributors, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.