Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Park Place Entertainment Has 1.41 Sentiment

Park Place Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 155 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 110 sold and decreased stock positions in Park Place Entertainment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Park Place Entertainment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_CPH’s profit would be $1.08M giving it 8.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 10,850 shares traded. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology firm in South America, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $36.06 million. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; and Sitavig, a tablet for the treatment of herpes labialis in immunocompetent adults.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It has a 68.81 P/E ratio. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 32.50 million shares. Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 16.23 million shares or 19.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 16.27% invested in the company for 77.58 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 9.23% in the stock. Frontfour Capital Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares.