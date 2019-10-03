Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH) EPS Estimated At $0.04; 0 Analysts Covering Duke Energy (DUK)

Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_CPH’s profit would be $1.08M giving it 8.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 2,140 shares traded. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -1.27% below currents $94.96 stock price. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens State Bank accumulated 64,330 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd holds 0.12% or 97,291 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 527,080 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 145,091 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 1.12M shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 3,058 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Colonial Advsrs holds 2.03% or 127,025 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Inc invested in 0.39% or 42,271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davis R M Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Philadelphia Tru Communications invested in 1.18% or 152,311 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 10,263 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 1.31M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

