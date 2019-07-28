Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Latam Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) Shorts Increased By 10.38%

Latam Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) had an increase of 10.38% in short interest. LTM’s SI was 4.81 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.38% from 4.36M shares previously. With 260,600 avg volume, 19 days are for Latam Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)’s short sellers to cover LTM’s short positions. The SI to Latam Airlines Group S.A.’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 236,358 shares traded. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has declined 33.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LTM News: 25/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines extends flight cancellations due to crew strike; 08/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group 1Q Rev $2.73B; 09/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for March 2018; 09/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines union to go on indefinite strike Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES CANCELS/REPROGRAMS CHILE FLIGHTS UNTIL MAY 2; 07/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines union says to strike on Tuesday, mediation failed; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms LATAM Airlines’ IDRs at ‘B+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 04/05/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES SAYS PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 4.4% IN MARCH

Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_CPH’s profit would be $1.08M giving it 7.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 3,600 shares traded. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology firm in South America, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $31.22 million. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; and Sitavig, a tablet for the treatment of herpes labialis in immunocompetent adults.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It has a 202.24 P/E ratio. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft.