Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Fayez Sarofim & Company Increased Canadianpacificrailway (CP) Position By $1.84 Million

Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_CPH’s profit would be $1.13M giving it 8.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 11,400 shares traded. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Canadianpacificrailway (CP) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company acquired 7,814 shares as Canadianpacificrailway (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 621,166 shares with $146.12 million value, up from 613,352 last quarter. Canadianpacificrailway now has $29.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 458,575 shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology firm in South America, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $37.11 million. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain. It has a 22.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; and Sitavig, a tablet for the treatment of herpes labialis in immunocompetent adults.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $25300 lowest target. $294’s average target is 39.03% above currents $211.46 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 7 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Philipmorrisint’linc. (NYSE:PM) stake by 399,210 shares to 13.86M valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Phillips66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 9,673 shares and now owns 719,510 shares. Constellationbrandsinc. (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.