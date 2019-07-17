Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Entree Gold (ETG)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_CPH’s profit would be $1.08M giving it 7.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 17,046 shares traded. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Entree Gold Inc (ETG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 21 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased positions in Entree Gold Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.44 million shares, down from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Entree Gold Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 213,097 shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has declined 9.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund for 420,635 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 260,552 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 433,354 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 506,590 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 19.97 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund declares $0.1025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Critical Commentary Of Closed-End Fund – Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Best Tax-Efficient Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closed-End Fund ETG – A Name To Keep Buying At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Smart CEF Money Be Buying ETG? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2018.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology firm in South America, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $33.37 million. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; and Sitavig, a tablet for the treatment of herpes labialis in immunocompetent adults.

More notable recent Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Fair Value Of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Methanex Corporation (TSE:MX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire Company Limited’s (TSE:EMP.A) 9.1% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.