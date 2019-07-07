Cipher Capital LP Upped Stake in Fnb Pa (FNB); Rothschild Investment Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Lowered by $720,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 228.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 98,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 43,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 1.10M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.88M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $18,634 activity. The insider Bena Pamela A bought $11,810. CAMPBELL WILLIAM B sold $34,657 worth of stock.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 45,207 shares to 38,887 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 35,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,206 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,465 shares to 50,996 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).