Cipher Capital LP Upped Ciena (CIEN) Holding; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Maintained by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 150.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 64,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 106,457 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 42,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 8.15 million shares traded or 190.21% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 216,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.76M, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 18/04/2018 – Financials Lower Despite Strong Morgan Stanley Earnings — Financials Roundup; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 10,394 shares to 79,868 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,183 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 12,447 shares. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Com stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 179,617 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.48M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com stated it has 298,953 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 15,795 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,322 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 119,181 shares. 54,079 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 2.24 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 49,734 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 360,452 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 12,707 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada invested in 1,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gm Advisory invested in 0.28% or 20,060 shares. Moreover, Amg National Trust National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,737 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 46,013 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd holds 38 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 5.11 million shares. Profund Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btc Mngmt owns 71,126 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0.49% stake. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com stated it has 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

