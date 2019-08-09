Cipher Capital LP Stake in Carmax (KMX) Trimmed by $1.17 Million; Credit Agricole S A Boosted Its Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Shares Rose

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 53,594 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 70,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 761,133 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 169.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 26,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 41,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 886,518 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.08 million for 15.74 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15,851 shares to 25,939 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 129,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 5,622 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,926 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock or 33,670 shares. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11.

