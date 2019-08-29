Cipher Capital LP Raised Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $5.92 Million; Share Value Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position in Carnival (CCL) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 90.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 70,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 148,102 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 77,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 79,280 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 392,289 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242,200 shares. Centurylink Management holds 0.33% or 16,046 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 3.41 million shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 7,058 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.05% stake. 260,800 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt. Mariner Ltd Company reported 0.31% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Synovus Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,450 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co, Arizona-based fund reported 19,529 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership owns 23,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 1.65% or 1.81M shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 92,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assets Inv Mgmt accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 424,872 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46,010 shares to 10,594 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 81,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,325 shares, and cut its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 27 shares worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. The insider Cawley Timothy bought 54 shares worth $4,776. $2,243 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. de la Bastide Lore bought 4 shares worth $349. Shares for $7,694 were bought by Muccilo Robert. 49 shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P, worth $4,334.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 10,545 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 1.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,588 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Nomura Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Numerixs Inv Tech Inc holds 9,800 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,604 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 3,751 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Prudential Plc invested in 18,821 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,924 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.