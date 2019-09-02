Cipher Capital LP Position In Now (DNOW) Was Has Upped; Ashford Capital Management Lowered American Software (AMSWA) Holding as Valuation Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 96,106 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 384.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 66,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 83,914 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 17,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 611,606 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 4,054 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 37,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,120 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NOW Is About To Recover From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8.30M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1.58 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 185 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.24% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 15.45M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Clearbridge Invests reported 9.47M shares stake. Natixis Advisors L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180,123 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 14,820 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Gru has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Addison Com stated it has 27,230 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.66 million for 65.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo Inc has 0.27% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 835,936 shares. 54,700 are owned by Strs Ohio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com reported 116,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Mngmt holds 4.12M shares. Stifel Fincl holds 124,559 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0.38% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 24,501 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Southeast Asset Advsr reported 49,630 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 23,440 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 207,110 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 36,743 shares. 593 are held by Advisory Network Limited Liability Company.