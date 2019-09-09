Cipher Capital LP Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Increased by $3.03 Million; United Technologies (Call) (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Hightower Advisors Trimmed by $1.33 Million Its Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 151.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 35,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 58,517 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 23,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 997,766 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Call) (UTX) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 265,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 265,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 1.81 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 194,440 shares to 208,740 shares, valued at $51.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt reported 7,592 shares. Guinness Asset Limited has invested 3.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South Dakota Council stated it has 56,467 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 206,698 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 195 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il holds 2.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 185,697 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parkwood Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.01% or 39,984 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.73% or 108,343 shares. Montag A Associates reported 21,670 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.36% or 1.37M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 3,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assoc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 157,729 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 50 shares. Sei Invs reported 10,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Management Lc has 6,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fosun International Limited accumulated 25,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 2,411 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 71,584 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.48% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 2,616 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn reported 300 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.15% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).