Cipher Capital LP Lowered Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake; Cove Street Capital Decreased The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) Holding By $1.38 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) stake by 18.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc analyzed 27,600 shares as The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK)'s stock declined 5.08%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 119,715 shares with $6.04M value, down from 147,315 last quarter. The Bank Of New York Mellon Co now has $38.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 1.91M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 88.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp analyzed 33,061 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)'s stock rose 7.76%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 4,219 shares with $412,000 value, down from 37,280 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $12.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 618,358 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 16.38% above currents $101.74 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) owns 8 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 2,599 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 442 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 11,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Midas invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 14,982 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hanseatic Mngmt accumulated 5,307 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 10,200 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brinker Cap holds 0.08% or 21,122 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Company reported 10,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 533,101 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67M for 24.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 59,027 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 5,896 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 7.03M shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.37% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Private Advisor Lc holds 41,482 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 14,387 shares. Eqis Capital owns 24,047 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Limited owns 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 12,460 shares. Hamel Assocs has invested 0.34% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Argent Trust owns 0.14% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 25,983 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.54% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 895,954 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.19% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 38,407 shares.

