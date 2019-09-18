Cipher Capital LP Lowered Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $401,336; As Dominion Energy Com (D) Share Price Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 85,242 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, down from 90,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 3.25M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 30,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 105,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 3.84 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 93,985 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $64.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp Com (NYSE:MDP) by 20,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 106,242 shares to 203,765 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 10,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,533 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.