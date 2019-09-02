Cipher Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $1.17 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Its Position in First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) as Stock Value Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 45,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 504,957 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.62 million, down from 550,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $444.6. About 29,641 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 16,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 54,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 70,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Fmr Limited owns 1.13 million shares. Canandaigua Natl State Bank invested 0.07% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,792 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 19,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Inc invested 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Loews holds 0% or 634 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 9,157 shares. Ejf Limited stated it has 0.71% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 4,083 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 1,187 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.24% or 5,199 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 600 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.03% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $3.41 million activity. 2,250 shares were bought by Holding Olivia Britton, worth $843,750 on Monday, June 17. Shares for $880 were bought by NIX CRAIG L on Thursday, June 6. On Wednesday, August 28 the insider Hoppe Robert R bought $34,160. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought 25 shares worth $9,875.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Entegra Financial Corp. Shareholders Approve Merger With First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings For First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Irby Named Triangle Area Executive at First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on January 19, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Capital Commerce Bancorp Inc., Securant Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 28,909 shares to 66,182 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 337,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $581.48 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 16,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 365,513 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,801 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.23% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Axa reported 885,675 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 66,053 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,129 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 453,238 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.52% or 1.59M shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 23,995 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.44% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).