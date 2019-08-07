Cipher Capital LP Lowered Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $5.02 Million; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Boosted Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 215.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 1,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.37. About 370,790 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 62,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 22,665 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 84,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 2.74M shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 98,625 shares to 134,153 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 47,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.40B for 7.72 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham Advisors Limited Partnership owns 59,220 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 37.09 million are owned by Ww Invsts. Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 389,639 shares stake. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% stake. Palladium Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 9,170 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Affinity Inv Ltd Co has 89,735 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 122,237 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.32% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Finance Mngmt Professionals Inc reported 216 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.69 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 0.11% or 4,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 0.05% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 80,680 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thomasville Bancorporation has 2.08% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Lpl Lc owns 1,834 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru Incorporated reported 43,559 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 93,900 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 2.10 million shares. 77,882 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.3% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,336 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 39,441 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Gp LP has 0.8% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 173,486 shares. Moreover, Axiom Llc De has 0.24% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25.45 million shares or 0.23% of the stock.