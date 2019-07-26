Cipher Capital LP Lowered Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Financial Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $3.53 Million

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 66,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 657,402 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 61,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,188 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 100,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.61M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 39,429 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 57,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 20,979 shares. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 27,618 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.03% or 25,963 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 49,190 shares. Fil invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neumann Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 32,818 are owned by Blair William Il. Stephens Investment Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 23,460 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Co stated it has 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Us State Bank De stated it has 937,095 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc owns 211,158 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of stock or 1,202 shares. The insider LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $98,307 was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. Another trade for 1,382 shares valued at $125,487 was sold by Kass Jordan T.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20,660 shares to 26,470 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 44,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 7.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.13 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $166.61M for 17.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 25,607 shares to 139,245 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd reported 16,843 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 396,798 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 570 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 41,319 shares. Keystone Fin Planning Incorporated invested in 2.67% or 94,263 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.32% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.24M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 207,200 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 3,500 shares. North Star Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,903 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,910 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 38,842 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Meritage reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Captrust Fincl invested in 0.14% or 60,181 shares. Knoll LP accumulated 90,000 shares.