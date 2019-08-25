Cipher Capital LP Lifted Its Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Holding by $1.39 Million; Buckingham Asset Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 206.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 47,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 71,092 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 23,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 498,360 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,597 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 105,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chatham Cap Group has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,449 shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd Company owns 7,222 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.92% or 76,992 shares. Thompson Invest stated it has 126,936 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Sandhill Cap has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark Bank Tru Department reported 43,274 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.78% or 7,781 shares in its portfolio. 21,015 were accumulated by Financial Advisory Ser Incorporated. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 16,776 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Cap Mngmt owns 15,171 shares. Architects owns 3,260 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 93,358 shares to 49,495 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% or 242 shares in its portfolio. 159,694 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moreover, Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 71,092 shares in its portfolio. 34,950 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 85,399 shares. Tygh Mgmt accumulated 347,327 shares. Eqis Cap Inc holds 13,115 shares. 37,895 were reported by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp L P. Morgan Stanley reported 222,773 shares. 302,342 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Gam Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 91,267 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 215,973 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 11,907 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 17,822 shares to 14,155 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 109,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,850 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).