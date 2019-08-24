Cipher Capital LP Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $3.68 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Miura Global Management Has Cut Position by $7.01 Million as Share Price Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 30,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 70,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 15,970 shares to 45,157 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 41,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,919 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

