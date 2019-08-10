Cipher Capital LP Increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; Shorts at Freds (FRED) Raised By 3.21%

Cipher Capital Lp increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 1608.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 85,147 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 90,439 shares with $5.51 million value, up from 5,292 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $41.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED) had an increase of 3.21% in short interest. FRED’s SI was 5.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.21% from 5.35M shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 4 days are for Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED)’s short sellers to cover FRED’s short positions. The SI to Freds Inc’s float is 15.22%. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3295. About 201,326 shares traded. Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) has declined 83.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FRED News: 22/05/2018 – FRED’S – NEW APPOINTMENTS ARE IN CONNECTION WITH RETIREMENT OF MIKE MCMILLAN, PETER BOCIAN AND NEELI BENDAPUDI; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 27/04/2018 – Fred’s Names Joseph Anto as Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID IS $40.0 MLN, PLUS AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO VALUE OF INVENTORY OF ENTRUSTRX; 20/04/2018 – Fred’s: Linda Longo-Kazanova Resigns From Board; 11/05/2018 – Re Advisers Corporation Exits Position in Fred’s; 04/05/2018 – FRED’S – SOME STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS CO IS ACTIVELY PURSUING INCLUDE SALE OF SPECIALTY PHARMACY BUSINESS & PORTIONS OF VAST REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Fred’s Names Interim CEO After Michael Bloom Resigns; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Fred’s; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.15% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 24,242 shares. Assets Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,000 shares. Capital World owns 15.25 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 283,560 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 375,198 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cumberland Advsr accumulated 0.4% or 19,150 shares. 14,100 are held by Summit Grp Inc Llc. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,181 shares. 45,617 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 12,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Old Comml Bank In owns 7,029 shares. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Advsrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 217,674 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 16,236 shares to 1,862 valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,349 shares and now owns 2,465 shares. Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $11.61 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.