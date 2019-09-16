Cipher Capital LP Increased Its Polyone (POL) Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Had 7 Bulls

Cipher Capital Lp increased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 71.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 15,476 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock rose 22.14%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 37,133 shares with $1.17M value, up from 21,657 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 274,726 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 3.88% above currents $295.52 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) latest ratings:

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PolyOne Signs Agreement to Divest Performance Products and Solutions Business Segment – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Open – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 38,147 shares to 112,212 valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 18,281 shares and now owns 8,978 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $295.52. About 628,799 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.