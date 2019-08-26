Cipher Capital LP Increased Its National Instrs (NATI) Position; Duquesne Family Office Has Increased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $137.30 Million

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 119.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 13,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 25,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 401,912 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 432.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 754,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 928,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.46 million, up from 174,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 7.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,505 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,410 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,306 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 33,206 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 419,441 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Trexquant Invest LP has 0.07% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 23,280 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Great West Life Assurance Can has 71,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp invested 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Art Limited Company holds 24,800 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 727,864 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,924 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 20,871 shares.