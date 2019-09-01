Cipher Capital LP Increased Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Stock Price Declined; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Boosted Holding in Terreno Rlty (TRNO) by $726,600

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 96,700 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 218,231 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 52,271 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 132,300 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 205,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk accumulated 170,564 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 95,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Annuity Association Of America invested in 55,559 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 316,107 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Citigroup holds 0% or 48,237 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 65,955 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Inc holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 80 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 931,030 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 37,661 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 316,339 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

