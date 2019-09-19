Cipher Capital LP Increased Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; Vericel (VCEL) SI Increased By 1.61%

Cipher Capital Lp increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 89.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 103,720 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 220,004 shares with $3.95M value, up from 116,284 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $8.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 396,191 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. VCEL’s SI was 6.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 6.03M shares previously. With 576,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s short sellers to cover VCEL’s short positions. It closed at $16.13 lastly. It is down 91.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $711.93 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.

More notable recent Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), The Stock That Soared 736% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie holds 239,868 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 3.45 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Ltd reported 0.18% stake. Cubic Asset Limited Com invested in 1.03% or 191,647 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 10,326 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 220,480 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 517,535 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 5,182 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 2,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisers Limited Com owns 155,717 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd reported 0% stake. Bruni J V holds 6.37% or 2.01M shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 594,216 shares. 250 were accumulated by Destination Wealth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.17% above currents $18.96 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform” rating.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 30,872 shares to 105,428 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 15,445 shares and now owns 10,155 shares. Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) was reduced too.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, June 20. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.