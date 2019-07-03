Cipher Capital LP Holding in Genpact Limited (G) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Swarthmore Group Cut Its Stake by $6.89 Million as Valuation Rose

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 47,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,124 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 51,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 335,428 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 64,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16,022 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts Incorporated. 168,362 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com. James Invest Inc holds 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 156,422 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 135,345 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 1.06% or 518,435 shares in its portfolio. 61,395 are held by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Gw Henssler & Limited holds 125,125 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Columbus Hill LP has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 74,160 shares. Jlb Associate holds 132,400 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Md Sass holds 147,359 shares. M Secs Inc reported 45,206 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 16,448 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 448,844 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 9.50M shares. 1.09M are owned by Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd. Junto Ltd Partnership reported 1.88% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Captrust Advsrs reported 511 shares stake. 88,034 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 298,663 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 313,896 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 21,811 shares stake. Voya Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Old State Bank In has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 2.66M shares.

