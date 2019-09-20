Cipher Capital LP Holding In Analog Devices (ADI) Was Has Boosted; Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 52.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 7,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $271.24. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 152.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 48,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 80,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, up from 31,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 2.21 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 149,774 shares. Exane Derivatives has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 17,767 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 44,544 shares. Metropolitan Life Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 13,116 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 2,045 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability accumulated 985 shares. Scout Investments stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp owns 690,054 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.2% or 42,687 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap invested in 13,424 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,550 shares to 208,522 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI).

