Cipher Capital LP Has Upped Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $5.11 Million; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Rose, Bb&T Securities Raised by $859,112 Its Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 85,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,439 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 5,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 1.68 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 42,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 507,344 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,125 shares to 9,723 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 16,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,862 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Mckinley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.9% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 13,858 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 6,698 were reported by Baldwin Management Limited Company. Annex Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 25,181 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 161,934 shares. Central Bank Tru Company owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest has 1.01M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Natl Pension Ser has 0.11% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.82 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 104,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 6,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 132,279 shares.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eldorado, Caesars roll dice with casino merger – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sands China to open new European-themed property – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Trade hopes lift S&P to record as tech leads – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mass Market Bets Pay Off For Las Vegas Sands – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands: Headwinds Diminishing, Golden Week Ahead, Shares Still Cheap At $60 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Com owns 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Avalon Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.45% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cornerstone Inv Prtn invested in 2.77% or 457,145 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 163,761 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 171,279 shares. Cadence State Bank Na invested in 4,395 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bartlett Com Lc holds 0.01% or 1,468 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 10,625 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 197 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,636 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,932 shares to 155,893 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,159 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).