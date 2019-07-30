Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Stock Value Rose; Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Davidson D A & Company Cut Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 5,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,664 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 12,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $362.82. About 25,651 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 12,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 87,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64. About 55,011 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 152,956 shares to 167,051 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 49,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stipancich John K, worth $2.66M on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.22 million for 28.52 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.21 million for 32.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,854 shares to 92,840 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,364 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 13,986 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $1.32M were sold by Creed Greg. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.