Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $612,994; Channing Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 58.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 19,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 14,025 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 33,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 490,855 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 457,313 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 27,415 shares to 910,137 shares, valued at $48.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 49,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,934 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,670 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 79,641 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 78,681 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 70,625 were reported by Aperio. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Financial Architects holds 3,450 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 2,040 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). American Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 69,949 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 720 were reported by Advisory Service Net Limited Company. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,689 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 49,112 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 326,926 shares.

More important recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 129,255 shares to 157,267 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 37,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,862 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 45,837 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 11,527 are held by Dupont Cap. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 69,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation reported 7,035 shares stake. Fort LP accumulated 1,336 shares. Art Lc, New York-based fund reported 19,295 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 76,575 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0.01% or 49,374 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 218,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 18,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).