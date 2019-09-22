Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $3.22 Million; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $724,424

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 8,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 428,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.65 million, down from 436,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 131.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 42,585 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.78M shares traded or 63.30% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 38,147 shares to 112,212 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,115 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Verity & Verity Ltd has 0.37% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,846 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd has 0.26% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 11,122 shares. Amer Century Incorporated has 2.46M shares. Thomasville Bank stated it has 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pinnacle Associates holds 26,079 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 14,626 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.09% or 12,266 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 269,029 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,110 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 183,332 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested in 141 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 318,341 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 23,692 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pennsylvania Tru owns 0.25% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 46,232 shares.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.