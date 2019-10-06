Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $2.67 Million; Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Its Vmware (VMW) Position as Valuation Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 5,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 1.01M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 357.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 51,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 65,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 14,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 746,678 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $414.31M for 37.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 24,167 shares. Burney holds 53,071 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Grp accumulated 3,897 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 500,164 shares. Harvest Lc stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 5,060 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,194 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Aviva Public Ltd Llc owns 28,570 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.37% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 49,289 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18,515 shares to 336,409 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 121,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares were bought by Alemany Ellen R. Shares for $84,900 were bought by Solk Steve on Friday, August 16.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9,490 shares to 44,640 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 231,140 shares. State Street Corp owns 3.69M shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 3,825 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 8,126 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc invested in 0.18% or 28,767 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 5,826 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 516,195 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 433,870 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Metropolitan Life Company holds 0% or 2,445 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 315,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Llc owns 2.32M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.