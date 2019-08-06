Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Position by $414,750; Valuation Rose; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Market Value Rose While Equitec Specialists Decreased Stake by $567,000

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 9,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 29,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 1.41M shares traded or 103.66% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 197,026 shares traded or 34.01% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,505 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 5,100 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 49,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 24,639 shares. Citadel Lc has 72,525 shares. Prudential accumulated 29,132 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.11% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dean Capital Mngmt holds 20,955 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,155 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 1 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,921 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180,864 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Aug 05, 2019 – Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc Buys Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells Monro Inc, ALLETE Inc, Heico Corp – GuruFocus.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MTS Systems (MTSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC), A Stock That Climbed 33% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares to 276,594 shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,120 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership holds 32,945 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 594,383 shares. Dupont Cap holds 8,114 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com owns 105,011 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 352,761 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 24,409 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,700 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 140,003 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.70 million shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 29 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 512,156 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Amalgamated Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 8,957 shares.