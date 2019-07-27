Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $1.61 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Its Adma Biologics (ADMA) Holding by $525,000; Market Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.92M market cap company. It closed at $3.64 lastly. It is down 15.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 85.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 37,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 43,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.14M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Mond James, worth $18,000 on Friday, May 17. $16.00M worth of stock was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $100,000 was made by Guiheen Lawrence P. on Friday, May 17. 5.81M shares were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust, worth $21.80M on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $20,000 were bought by LENZ BRIAN. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADMA Bio up 7% premarket on Asceniv approval and manufacturing license – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADMA Receives Department of Health and Human Services U.S. License – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Approves ASCENIVâ„¢, a Novel Intravenous Immune Globulin – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Art Advsr Lc owns 18,965 shares. 60,631 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. 683 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 805,000 shares. Advisory Services Network has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 46,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 30,927 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Blackrock Inc invested in 978,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 44,891 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated has 575,000 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 26,291 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0% or 1,642 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 22,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 558,684 were reported by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,933 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 373,872 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd owns 280,942 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 846,046 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.51% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 47,308 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Inc stated it has 0.2% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 16,500 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 43,006 shares. Principal Group Inc reported 422,565 shares. Moreover, Sasco Cap Inc Ct has 3.18% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 782,878 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested in 6,494 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 71,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.