Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Masco (MAS) Holding; Td Asset Management Boosted By $17.41 Million Its Intuit (INTU) Stake

Td Asset Management Inc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 10.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 66,713 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 690,001 shares with $180.37 million value, up from 623,288 last quarter. Intuit now has $73.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $282.29. About 739,386 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 71.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 34,468 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 13,668 shares with $537,000 value, down from 48,136 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 3.27 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And stated it has 21,067 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Us Bancorp De holds 296,632 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 48,971 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Limited Com. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 923,634 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,093 were reported by Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd holds 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 23,372 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cetera Advisor Limited Com holds 0.01% or 8,798 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Leisure Cap Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 15,371 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 61,947 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 691 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $48 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.74 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 84,125 shares to 115,169 valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 37,128 shares and now owns 58,862 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Cargurus Inc stake by 19,063 shares to 30,607 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 6,724 shares and now owns 123,245 shares. Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, February 4 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTU in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1 shares. Sands Mgmt Limited reported 1.78% stake. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 943,073 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 40 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fmr owns 10.22 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 9,430 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B holds 0.03% or 2,892 shares. Thomas White Limited reported 6,760 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland Company reported 13,785 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 4,215 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 13,500 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.53% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mawer Inv owns 400,524 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPHQ, INTU, LRCX, RHT – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Investment Apps for Young Investors – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intuit Stock Gained 33% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.