Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Gray Television (GTN) Stake; Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Shorts Up By 8.62%

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 56.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 39,336 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 30,454 shares with $499,000 value, down from 69,790 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 763,377 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had an increase of 8.62% in short interest. CDTX’s SI was 949,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.62% from 874,300 shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s short sellers to cover CDTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 167,156 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 65.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 19/03/2018 – CIDARA SAYS STRIVE MET ALL OF PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q R&D Expenses $13.2 Million; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS-THERE WERE 2 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS POSSIBLY RELATED TO STUDY DRUG: ONE IN GROUP 2, ONE IN GROUP 3; BOTH PATIENTS FULLY RECOVERED; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of; 08/03/2018 Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE; 21/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Provides Clinical Data Updates for its Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss $16.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of lnvasive Fungal Infections

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $65.94 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.29 million for 17.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137. Howell Robin Robinson also bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

