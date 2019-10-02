Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding By $855,198; Escalade Has 1.64 Sentiment

Cipher Capital Lp increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 348.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 10,558 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 13,588 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 3,030 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $6.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.52% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 1.26 million shares traded or 99.62% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Escalade Inc (ESCA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.05, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 23 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold stock positions in Escalade Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 3.99 million shares, up from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated for 447,213 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 424,798 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.7% invested in the company for 525,865 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Northstar Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.00 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 17.02 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $96.67’s average target is 32.55% above currents $72.93 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 1. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

