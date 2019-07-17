Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; Whitman Education Group (WIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.81

Cipher Capital Lp increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 267.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 52,906 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 72,706 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 19,800 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 2.57M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95

Whitman Education Group Inc (WIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 123 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 68 cut down and sold their stock positions in Whitman Education Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 39.34 million shares, up from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Whitman Education Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 76 New Position: 47.

The stock increased 1.85% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 878,974 shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.