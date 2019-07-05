Cipher Capital LP Has Increased Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $4.45 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Bartlett & Co Has Decreased by $15.37 Million Its Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 254.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 9,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 205,570 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 290,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,535 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 423,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 3.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Airbus and ANSYS Partner to Enable Autonomous Flight to Support Future Combat Air System by 2030 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 12,722 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 12,230 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 4,898 shares. 5,882 are owned by Synovus Fincl. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). King Luther Mgmt Corporation accumulated 6,083 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 50,040 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.35% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 611 shares. Utah Retirement has 15,680 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 136,923 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.6% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dupont Capital Management Corp stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,834 shares to 61,550 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 42,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,242 shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 35,124 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.47% or 320,902 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 336,433 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 167,659 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coho Prns Ltd holds 3.31% or 2.71 million shares. Montag A Associate holds 35,647 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,568 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 60,240 shares or 2.25% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 661,595 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Inc stated it has 2.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boltwood Cap, a California-based fund reported 9,080 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 292,494 shares. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 21,655 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 33,429 shares to 72,540 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 132,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.