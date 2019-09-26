Cipher Capital LP Has Increased Holding in Hess (HES); Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Its Arqule (ARQL) Position by $17.71 Million

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 30,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 92,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, up from 61,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 515,558 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 10.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.45 million, down from 12.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 684,259 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 941,964 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

