Cipher Capital LP Has Increased Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding; Incyte (INCY) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.40’s average target is 9.39% above currents $78.98 stock price. Incyte had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. See Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $82 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Cipher Capital Lp increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 84.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 47,132 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 103,230 shares with $5.66M value, up from 56,098 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 127,881 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Incyte Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,226 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,066 shares. Franklin Res Inc has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 235,481 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 248,654 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 438,875 shares. 81,100 are owned by Korea Invest. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 39,843 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 266,895 shares. Cibc Markets Inc accumulated 48,238 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.14% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 95,830 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 4,067 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,634 shares.

The stock increased 1.75% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 858,642 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE AND INCYTE EXPAND CLINICAL COLLABORATION EVALUATING COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES IN ADVANCED RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.99 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 55.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INCY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.02% or 4,130 shares. Raymond James & reported 618,243 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 1,172 shares. Paradice Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5.68% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Northern Tru holds 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 565,622 shares. M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Rafferty Asset Lc reported 16,517 shares. 8,627 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Century Companies owns 516,309 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 270,907 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 2,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 213 shares. 17,974 were reported by Gsa Prtnrs Llp. Cipher LP has 103,230 shares. Fj Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 45,550 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,349 shares to 2,465 valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvent Electric Plc stake by 14,782 shares and now owns 32,060 shares. Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) was reduced too.