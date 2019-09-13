Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped Position by $1.64 Million as Valuation Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 866 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61M, up from 9,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.14. About 1.26 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 18,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 8,978 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 27,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 850,747 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shopify Will Acquire 6 River Systems For $450 million – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 7,072 shares to 26,442 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,201 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence invested in 2.91% or 9,286 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 177 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 1,625 were accumulated by Grimes. 7,519 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Js Limited Liability Co owns 18,000 shares for 4.99% of their portfolio. 3,266 were accumulated by Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Company. 191 are owned by Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Liability. 34,065 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Montrusco Bolton holds 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 19,191 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Company holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,310 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 1,353 shares. Moreover, Dsc Advsrs Lp has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgemoor Advisors has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 459,868 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment accumulated 388,900 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 1,779 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 11,483 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 302,358 shares. 87,353 are owned by Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schulhoff Communications Inc has 1.71% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 18,130 shares. Washington Trust has 175,392 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,212 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wendell David Associates has invested 0.64% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Whittier Communications holds 0.29% or 54,298 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Management owns 6,558 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 16,950 shares to 26,623 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 35,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.44 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.