Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $1.11 Million; Janney Montgomery Scott Raised Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $317,874; Share Price Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 5,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 18,637 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 13,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.37. About 271,038 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 25,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 45,278 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 70,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 219,972 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 534,151 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 207,463 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 297,286 shares. Advisory Services Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 20,888 shares. 3,847 are owned by Contravisory Mngmt Inc. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.02% or 123,584 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 10,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schneider Capital Corp reported 5.82% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 111,040 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 14,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 73,413 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 92,109 shares to 129,118 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 82,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertical Capital Fights Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $320,815 activity. $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsdmtr U S Dlr Bllsh Etf (USDU) by 20,446 shares to 10,470 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc A by 12,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,931 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sp Mid Cap Grw Etf (MDYG).