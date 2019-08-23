Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased By $841,750 Its Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Bank of America (BAC) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 30.71% above currents $26.7 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. See Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30.5000 New Target: $29.5000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $37.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $37 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38 New Target: $40 Maintain

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) stake by 65.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 64,750 shares as Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 33,982 shares with $470,000 value, down from 98,732 last quarter. Pgt Innovations Inc now has $818.61M valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 105,524 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $248.53 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teewinot Advisers Ltd holds 10.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.14 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.25% or 39,764 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,900 shares. 87,904 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). 309,123 were reported by Hl Fincl Limited Liability. Nuwave Limited Company accumulated 190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested in 167,029 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La holds 1.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 89,584 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 198,713 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 19,212 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.2% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Com invested 2.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 28,699 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 1.29% or 313,088 shares.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 49.52M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $58,150 was made by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4. $56,240 worth of stock was bought by Jackson Jeffrey T on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 4 analysts covering PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PGT Innovations has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 42.55% above currents $14.03 stock price. PGT Innovations had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Dougherty maintained PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PGT (PGTI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2019: PGTI,CMPR,BOOT,HGV – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At PGTI – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PGT Innovations’ (PGTI) New Florida Showroom to Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: PGT (PGTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp increased First Hawaiian Inc stake by 215,387 shares to 263,764 valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 27,477 shares and now owns 108,209 shares. Encompass Health Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl LP holds 667,819 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 24,400 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Barclays Public Llc owns 53,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Swiss Comml Bank holds 105,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd holds 22,268 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 15,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation holds 57,224 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.06% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc owns 14,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.