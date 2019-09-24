Cipher Capital LP Has Cut Borgwarner (BWA) Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut By $37.51 Million Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 235,900 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 6.47M shares with $1.03B value, down from 6.70 million last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $47.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $153.89. About 592,654 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 78.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 101,029 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 28,089 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 129,118 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $7.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 555,522 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48 million for 12.61 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 10.31% above currents $153.89 stock price. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $15700 target. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Us holds 6.47M shares or 7.61% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 98,502 shares. Cibc Corporation owns 380,836 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 521 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 373,965 were reported by Westwood Grp. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 1.3% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1.10 million shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 611,847 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.25% or 40.90 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 6,057 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 100,728 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Hm Payson & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 415 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.2% or 147,515 shares. Charter Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 9,916 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Com owns 3,323 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.66 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 34,078 shares to 43,801 valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) stake by 49,576 shares and now owns 81,623 shares. First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Guyasuta Invest invested in 8,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Landscape Ltd owns 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,445 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,630 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Harris LP invested 0.51% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gideon Capital Advisors Inc stated it has 17,878 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management invested in 13,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Invests Limited Company invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Blair William And Commerce Il reported 28,644 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Virtu Ltd Com accumulated 5,396 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 22.97% above currents $36.27 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4700 target. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30.