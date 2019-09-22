Cipher Capital LP Has Cut Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ctc Has Decreased by $85.06 Million Its Position

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 96.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 231,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 241,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp analyzed 20,668 shares as the company's stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 24,610 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 45,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24,195 shares to 42,585 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 14,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.