Cipher Capital LP Has Boosted Its Position in Teradyne (TER) by $2.55 Million; Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Holding Increased by Burney Co

Burney Co increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 193.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 69,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 35,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 638,700 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Decided to Withdraw Waddell & Reed’s Ratings for Its Own Business Reasons; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma; 17/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Loses Execs, Assets — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester; 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 413.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 65,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 15,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met

