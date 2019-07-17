Cipher Capital LP Has Boosted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $3.16 Million; As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Share Price Declined, Terril Brothers Raised by $1.43 Million Its Holding

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 185,407 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1509.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 1,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 1.14M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 19,083 shares to 7,287 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 109,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,850 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Morrow J William sold 3,224 shares worth $442,302. $5.24M worth of stock was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 33,670 shares. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. 523 shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M, worth $72,639.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. TROTTER JOHNNY bought $302,450 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Nickles Robert Clark Jr also bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 165 shares valued at $9,365 was made by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. Edwards Murray Hamilton bought $9,428 worth of stock.

