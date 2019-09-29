Cipher Capital LP Cut Sabre (SABR) Holding; Rent A Center De (RCII)’s Sentiment Is 1.63

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 35.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 17,317 shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 31,425 shares with $698,000 value, down from 48,742 last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 2.20 million shares traded or 40.66% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Rent A Center Inc De (RCII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 111 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 68 decreased and sold stock positions in Rent A Center Inc De. The investment managers in our database now hold: 52.05 million shares, up from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rent A Center Inc De in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 68 New Position: 43.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 17.28% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.66% invested in the company for 867,690 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has invested 2.72% in the stock. Lmr Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.76 million shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 156,008 shares to 167,076 valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 18,921 shares and now owns 25,677 shares. Americold Rlty Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital World Invsts holds 0.11% or 20.88 million shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 798,101 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 30,179 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 957,372 shares stake. 199,379 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Northern Trust reported 0.02% stake. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.05% or 41,611 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Delta Asset Management Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 79 shares. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 10,568 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 159,348 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 334,863 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 412,442 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 30.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

