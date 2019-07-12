Cipher Capital LP Cut Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding by $2.39 Million; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $74.79 Million as Stock Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 501,255 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 16,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,862 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 378,799 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 EPS, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 60,775 shares to 71,479 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,000 shares to 458,173 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.70 million for 79.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES also sold $344,986 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Gano Kyle had sold 762 shares worth $63,673 on Wednesday, February 6. Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859 worth of stock. $44,622 worth of stock was sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Wednesday, February 6. 791 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $66,063. BENEVICH ERIC sold $76,883 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6.

