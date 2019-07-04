Cipher Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Genpact Limited (G); Foundry Partners Has Decreased Homestreet (HMST) Position by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 47,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,124 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 51,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 335,428 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 48,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 279,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 26,043 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – “BLUE LION DECLINED TO DISCLOSE A VARIETY OF INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PARTICIPANTS IN ITS PROXY SOLICITATION”; 14/05/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON BLUE PROXY CARD AGAINST HOMESTREET’S DIRECTOR NOMINEE SCOTT BOGGS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Roaring Blue Lion Failed to Apply for, or Obtain, Approval From Washington Dept of Fincl Institutions Division of Banks; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Conclusion of Director Search Process and Planned Addition of Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Blue Lion Capital Issues Statement Critical of HomeStreet Inc. Board; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Blue Lion Press Release; 17/04/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Launches Mobile Security Feature That Gives Customers Total Control over Debit Card from App; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ON APRIL 6, BLUE LION OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND FILED FOR THE DISMISSAL OF ACTION FILED WITH THE COURT AGAINST CO; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO HOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HMST’s profit will be $14.29 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.67% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261,590 activity. On Friday, May 10 Ruh Mark R bought $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 2,000 shares. VAN AMEN DARRELL also bought $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blue Lion Capital Comments on the Decision by HomeStreet’s Board to Reject Dwight Capital’s Offer to Acquire its Fannie Mae DUS Business and Related Servicing – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HomeStreet to acquire business lending team and San Marcos retail branch of Silvergate Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Blue Lion Issues Investor Presentation to HomeStreet Shareholders – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) CEO Mark Mason on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI) by 23,476 shares to 122,888 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hills Banc (NYSE:BHLB) by 46,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,125 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Com holds 63,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Geode Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Beese Fulmer Inv invested in 0.05% or 9,300 shares. 8,687 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0.05% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 63,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 30,600 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc accumulated 784,144 shares or 1% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 8,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank holds 26,632 shares. 23,388 were accumulated by First Trust Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 131,057 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 31,193 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.26% or 1.98 million shares. Tygh Capital reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 564,002 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 88,034 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd holds 300,050 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 28,671 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 15,444 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 6,810 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 21,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 313,896 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,125 shares.